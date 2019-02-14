Operation: Bang and Burn - Anti-Valentine's Day Party

SafeHouse Restaurant 779 North Front Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Calling all agents who have been burned by the flames of love!

🔥Bring an item that reminds you of your ex to destroy in a fiery inferno. Those who bring an item to burn will be entered in to WIN A $100 BAR TAB to use in the future. 🔥

You've loved and you've lost. Now let it go at Operation: Bang and Burn. 💔

Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, DJs & Karaoke, Misc. Events
