The Heritage Waukesha community will host Operation: Care Package on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 1831 Meadow Lane in Pewaukee. Heritage caregivers, residents and the broader community will assemble care packages for veterans this holiday season.

The public is invited to donate items such as peanut butter, crackers, granola bars, soup, gum, candy, spam, jerky, powdered Gatorade, contact lens solution, chapstick, Avon Skin So Soft, wipes, tampons, boxes of stuffing and monetary donations. Items can be dropped off at the Heritage Waukesha front desk until November 18, 2017 at noon.