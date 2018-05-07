Operation Kidsafe Safety Week in

Glendale WI area May 7-12, 2018

Operation Kidsafe Event Flyer:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/et473bmexq02918/Operation%20Kidsafe%20Safety%20Event%20flyer%20David%20Hobbs%20Honda%202018.pdf?dl=0

We are asking for your help to let local families know about this FREE potentially lifesaving Child Safety Event. This is not a kit or something that a parent can get later. We are shipping in a custom digital fingerprinting unit just like the FBI and Secret Service use. The local sponsor will run the system and make it available free and private for parents. Safety tips to start a family safety action plan are also included.

The Event is free for every family. No special information is needed, as there is no data basing. Parents take home the only record of the visit.

Brought to you by: David Hobbs Honda

Event locations and times are:

David Hobbs Honda

6100 N. Green Bay Ave. Glendale, WI 53209

(414) 352-6100

DavidHobbs.com

May 7-12, 2018

Kidsafe Booth Hours

Weekdays 10am-6pm

Saturday 10am-3pm