Operation New Year’s Eve Around the World at SafeHouse Milwaukee

Operation NYE Around the World commences at 11:00 a.m. with junior spy and family-friendly festivities throughout the day. Celebrate every hour as SafeHouse agents ring in 2018 across the globe. Complimentary sparkling wine and grape juice toasts will be served every hour between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. In addition, SafeHouse Milwaukee will be offering drink specials every hour from every corner of the globe, including:

• 2:00 p.m. – Salute to the Troops ($4 craft beers)

• 3:00 p.m. – Midnight in Moscow ($6 Moscow mules)

• 4:00 p.m. – Greek Isles ($3 Ouzo on the rocks)

• 5:00 p.m. – Paris & Rome ($3 rail wine)

• 6:00 p.m. – London & Dublin ($5 Rusty Nails)

More information can be found on the SafeHouse website at http://www.safe-house.com/events/details/5c3fb3b8-3807-44da-b3e6-a83a010ad712.