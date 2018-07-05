Optimist Theatre presents "King Lear"

Milwaukee’s Free Shakespeare in the Park (SITP) is pleased to announce their 2018 production of “King Lear”. Mr. James Pickering*, a legend of the Milwaukee stage, will appear in the title role and, in her return to Milwaukee, Ms. Lisa Gaye Dixon will direct. One of William Shakespeare’s most famous works, the tragedy will play on three weekends: July 5-8, 12-15 and 19-21, with a weekday matinee on July 17. Optimist Theatre, producer of SITP, is also delighted to return to the Peck Pavilion at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts for a second season as part of the LIVE @ Peck Pavilion performance calendar.

8pm July 5-7, July 12-14, July 19-21.

7:30pm July 8 & 15.

12pm July 17.