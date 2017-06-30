Optimist Theatre presents: Shakespeare in the Park - "Much Ado About Nothing"

×

Asyou might imagine, our move this year to the Peck Pavilion (http://www.optimisttheatre.org/peck-pavilion-at-the-marcus-center.html) as partof Marcus Center for the Performing Arts' LIVE @ Peck Pavilion (http://www.marcuscenter.org/shows/live-at-peck/) freeperformance series (presented with support of The Molitor Charitable Trust) meansthat there will be some changes to how we do things (we think for the better)!





Thepeck pavilion has a covered, raked seating area that will largely eliminate theneed for lawn chairs. That said, if you are considering coming on the finalFriday or Saturday evening of the show (historically when we get our largestaudiences) you might think about bringing some just in case. Better to leavethem unneeded in the trunk of the car than to find that it is standing roomonly. There are grassy areas to the sides of the main seating area where youshould be able to see and hear should that overflow space come into play.



The Peck Pavilion offers six wheelchair spaces and four transfer seats in theback row. At this time, we believe that this number will be sufficient to meetthe needs of our patrons who may require these spaces. If you have questions orconcerns about accessibility, please contact Susan Scot Fry directly at262.498.5777.



General seating begins at 6:00 p.m. on show nights (or 10:00 a.m. for the Tuesday Noon matinee), after the Member Reservedseats have been marked. You are welcome to arrive before that time, but you areasked not to take seats until then.



In addition, reserved seats not claimed by 15 minutes prior to the curtain willbe released for general seating. At that time, you are welcome to move to anyopen seat.



Because we don't issue tickets, you'll need to bring something to"mark" your seats if you intend to wander the grounds, getconcessions, etc. (which we encourage). A blanket, jacket, stadium cushion,water bottle...just something to let others know that"this space is inhabited."



** A fancy-hat traditionfor the matinee, that we naturally called "Hatinee," flirted withcoming into existence last year. Feel free to run with that idea and turn itinto a thing! ;-)



Finally, the matineeperformance will include ASLinterpretation by the incredibly talented Ms. Sandi Smith, whohas interpreted for American Players Theatre, the Milwaukee Rep and manyothers.

Thanks to our relocation to the Peck Pavilion, all patrons of Shakespeare inthe Park will now enjoy concessions available on-site, provided by Sazama'sFine Catering. There will be grill-ables, including Saz's famous pulled porksandwiches and sour cream & chive fries, along with cold selections(sandwiches, cheese & crackers, etc.), and a full bar.