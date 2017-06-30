Optimist Theatre presents: Shakespeare in the Park - "Much Ado About Nothing"
Peck Pavilion (Marcus Center for the Performing Arts) 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: The production runs at 8 p.m. on the evenings of July 6 (our open invitation preview), July 7 (Opening Night) and July 8-9, 13-16 and 20-22. There is also a Noon matinee** on July 18.
Theater & Dance