Optimist Theatre presents: Shakespeare in the Park - "Much Ado About Nothing"

Peck Pavilion (Marcus Center for the Performing Arts) 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: The production runs at 8 p.m. on the evenings of July 6 (our open invitation preview), July 7 (Opening Night) and July 8-9, 13-16 and 20-22. There is also a Noon matinee** on July 18.


Peck Pavilion (Marcus Center for the Performing Arts) 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Theater & Dance
