Original Practices: All's Well That Ends Well

Nov. 12 | 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

See William Shakespeare's "All's Well That Ends Well" performed in the Original Practices style on Sunday 11/12 at 2:00pm at the Charles Allis Art Museum! $10 suggested donation.

ORIGINAL PRACTICES

How did Elizabethan actors memorize up to twenty shows at once? How would anyone sit through long productions? When would an acting company find time to rehearse four hour shows? According to Patrick Tucker the answer to all of these is that they didn't. Come and experience Shakespeare performed at high velocity. By performing the shows the way they may have been intended with little to no rehearsal, no director, and a loose idea at a code in the language to guide the actors, new meaning is brought into one of Shakespeare's "problem plays". Come be part of something great, be part of the audience!

FREE WORKSHOPS BEFORE THE PERFORMANCE

Open to everyone!!!

Both shows will be preceded by a workshop teaching Original Practices technique @ 1:30pm. See how Shakespearean "Original Practices" work, then stay for the performance directly after.