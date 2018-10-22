Salvation Army Others Luncheon

Lolo Jones, a three-time Olympian, will be the featured speaker at The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County's annual OTHERS Luncheon in October.

The luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 22 at The Wisconsin Club, 900 W. Wisconsin Ave., in Milwaukee.

Jones will speak about the importance of helping OTHERS and her stay at a Salvation Army homeless shelter as a child.

"The OTHERS theme resonates from The Salvation Army's founder, General William Booth," said Major Steve Merritt, Divisional Commander at The Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. "On Christmas Eve in 1910, Booth wanted to send a message to Salvation Army supporters. With funds limited and telegraphs charging by the word, Booth sent a one-word message that summarized his life and the mission of the Army: OTHERS."

Tickets can be purchased at http://salar.my/OTHERS. Proceeds will benefit youth programs in Milwaukee County.