Outdoor Adventure Expo

Erehwon Mountain Outfitters (Bayshore Town Center) 599 W. Glen Bay Ave., City of Glendale, Wisconsin 53217

Join us June 30th for Erehwon Milwaukee's can't-miss event of the year - Outdoor Adventure Expo. The fun starts at 10am: Meet some of your favorite outdoor brands and learn about their new products. Enjoy FREE family fun including a rock climbing wall, raffle and giveaways! Plus, a special expo sale will be going on in-store. See you there!

Details:

- Special in-store expo sale

- Meet & greet our brand partners and local organizations

- Demo and learn about new products for outdoor adventures

- Rock Climbing Wall: 12-3pm (Free of charge!)

- Raffle, Giveaways

- FREE Goodie bags for the first 75 customers who complete our passport game! (while supplies last)

Info
Erehwon Mountain Outfitters (Bayshore Town Center) 599 W. Glen Bay Ave., City of Glendale, Wisconsin 53217
Festivals, Kids & Family, Outdoors/Fitness
