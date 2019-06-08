The historic Pabst Mansion is cleaning out their attic (and basement and kitchen too!) and holding a huge Outdoor Estate Sale on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine immediately across the street from the Pabst Mansion at 2000 W. Wisconsin Avenue in the Pabst Mansion parking lot. Attendees will reap the benefits of the Pabst Mansion’s spring cleaning and will find unique items for purchase including architectural fragments parceled from lost Milwaukee buildings, antique furniture, framed artworks, decorative objects, Christmas décor, glassware, breweriana and much more! Avid antique collectors, Milwaukee history buffs, college students and fans of estate sales will all be sure to find a treasure! Items are priced from $2 up to $1,500.

Milwaukee favorite Crafty Cow MKE, www.craftycowwi.com, will be heating up the grill from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from Crafty Cow MKE sales will be donated to the Pabst Mansion.

Event details: Outdoor Estate Sale at the Pabst Mansion, June 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine in the parking lot immediately across the street from the Pabst Mansion. Items for sale are not part of the Pabst Mansion Collection. All proceeds from sales at this event will be used to support the Pabst Mansion. All sales are final. Cash and credit cards will be accepted. Items sold at the Outdoor Estate Sale will need to be taken by the end of the sale date. Limited parking will be available at the Pabst Mansion and street parking is recommended. For more information, call 414-931-0808 or e-mail: info@pabstmansion.com.