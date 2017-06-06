Outdoor Summer Concert Series: Streetlife w/Warren Wiegratz

Google Calendar - Outdoor Summer Concert Series: Streetlife w/Warren Wiegratz - 2017-07-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Outdoor Summer Concert Series: Streetlife w/Warren Wiegratz - 2017-07-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Outdoor Summer Concert Series: Streetlife w/Warren Wiegratz - 2017-07-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Outdoor Summer Concert Series: Streetlife w/Warren Wiegratz - 2017-07-12 00:00:00

Oak Creek Community Center 8580 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154

Event time: All Concerts begin at 7:00 PM / Rain or Shine

July 12th     Street Life with Warren Wiegratz

A local favorite and the Official Band of the Milwaukee Bucks for over 25 years

All Concerts begin at 7:00 PM / Rain or Shine

8580 S. Howell Ave

Oak Creek WI  53154

Food and Beverages available, including both kid and adult beverages!

Price: free

Info
Oak Creek Community Center 8580 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154
Live Music/Performance
