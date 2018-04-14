Outpost 414 Day and Birthday

Celebrate Earth Day and Our 48th Birthday!

All Week Long - April 14 – 21, 2018

All week 4/14 – 4/21

One week only - Enter to win in our Prize Drawing

One Grand Prize $200 Value

REI Co-op Daypack Package – includes branded day pack, stainless steel cups, water bottles, bandanas, and other goodies plus food treats and a $50 Outpost Gift Card

20 runner up prizes - $10 Outpost Gift Card

Saturday, April 14

All store locations

Celebrate 4/14 Day Sampler – 11 am – 2 pm

• Sample foods and beverages from local vendors

• Enjoy $4.14 specials on Purple Door Ice Cream, Zyn Beverages and Outpost Bakehouse Little Oaties

• Free event - Kids Craft Corner 11 am – 1 pm – Kids can decorate a canvas shopping bag to take with them

Bay View

I Love Outpost Day

11 am – 2 pm

Free & open to the public!

• Spin the prize wheel, free owner gift + more!

• Pick up day & location for preordered rain barrels

Mequon

• Pick up day & location for preordered rain barrels

Sunday, April 15

All Store Locations

FREE Co-op Conversation with Your Board of Directors

11 AM – 1 PM

• Topic – Supporting Your Co-op – Owners, stop by and share your ideas with a member of the co-op board!

Bay View

FREE Bulk Department Tour

Noon – 1 PM

• Join us for an informative tour to learn about the many benefits of shopping bulk!

• Event is free but preregister online at outpost.coop/events/

Monday, April 16

Bay View

FREE Informational Seminar - Route of the Badger - Rails to Trails in Southeast Wisconsin

6 – 7 PM – Community Room

• Learn about the effort to create a 500+ mile network of multi-use trails in Southeast Wisconsin

• Event is free but preregister online at outpost.coop/events/

Wednesday, April 18

Bay View

10 - 11 AM

FREE Bulk Department Tour

• Join us for an informative tour to learn about the many benefits of shopping bulk!

• Event is free but preregister online at outpost.coop/events/

Bay View

6:30 – 8 PM – Community Room

FREE Bike Maintenance Level 1 Workshop with REI Co-op

• Learn how to lube a chain, fix a flat tire in record time, and make other minor adjustments to your bicycle that will keep you riding smoothly and prolong your bike's life. No experience necessary! Note that this is a demonstration class; please do not bring your bike

• Event is free but preregister online at outpost.coop/events/

Mequon

6:30 - 8 PM – Community Room

FREE Seminar - Zero Waste Habits Workshop by Julie Dahms

• Learn simple and practical ways you can implement for a healthier, more sustainable future. From buying goods without packaging to choosing local you’ll get tips and tricks to save the planet.

• Event is free but preregister online at outpost.coop/events/

Thursday, April 19

Bay View

5-8 PM – Community Room

FREE Boomerang Bag Sewing Bee

• No experience necessary! Help us make bags for our new community reusable bag program.

• Event is free but preregister online at outpost.coop/events/

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

6:30 – 9 PM

FREE Movie Screening "Green Fire – Aldo Leopold and the Land Ethic of Our Time”

• Doors open 6:30 PM with coffee and light desserts

• Film 7 – 8 PM

• Discussion to follow

• Event is free but preregister online at outpost.coop/events/

Saturday, April 21

All Store Locations

Outpost 48th Birthday Celebration

• Owners - Fill it With Fresh Sale – Save 10% on fresh food purchases today only

• Sample foods and beverages from local vendors

• NOON – Enjoy Outpost Bakehouse birthday cake while supplies last

• Last day to enter Grand Prize Drawing!

25% Off Birthday Sale

One Week ONLY

April 11 – 17

Save 25% off on

• All Outpost Brand Supplements

• Rebel Green

• Cream City Soap Company

• All plant based proteins including Beyond Meat, Upton’s Naturals, Quorn, Gardein, and more!