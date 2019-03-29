Over Our Head Players presents "Leaving Iowa"

Sixth Street Theatre (Racine) 318 Sixth St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403

In March and April, Over Our Head Players presents Leaving Iowa, a nostalgic family vacation comedy by Tim Clue and Spike Manton. All shows will be at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth Street, Downtown Racine. Performances run three weekends, March 29 – April 14. Fridays are at 8:00, Saturdays are at 5:30 and 8:00, and Sunday matinees are at 2:30. Reservations are available through the box office, (262)632-6802, and online at www.overourheadplayers.org. Tickets are $18.50 on Friday and Saturday, $16 on Sunday.

Driving across Iowa, Don relives his boyhood vacations trapped in the family station wagon. Shifting smoothly from the present to his youth, it mines the Road Trip for laughs.

Sixth Street Theatre (Racine) 318 Sixth St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403 View Map
Theater & Dance
