In March and April, Over Our Head Players presents Leaving Iowa, a nostalgic family vacation comedy by Tim Clue and Spike Manton. All shows will be at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth Street, Downtown Racine. Performances run three weekends, March 29 – April 14. Fridays are at 8:00, Saturdays are at 5:30 and 8:00, and Sunday matinees are at 2:30. Reservations are available through the box office, (262)632-6802, and online at www.overourheadplayers.org. Tickets are $18.50 on Friday and Saturday, $16 on Sunday.

Driving across Iowa, Don relives his boyhood vacations trapped in the family station wagon. Shifting smoothly from the present to his youth, it mines the Road Trip for laughs.