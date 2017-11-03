Over Our Head Players presents: KRINGLE.....The Musical?
Sixth Street Theatre 318 Sixth St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403
Over Our Head Players opens an original sketch comedy musical KRINGLE.....The Musical? by Rich Smith and Over Our Head Players. Loaded with local humor, KRINGLE.....The Musical? runs four weekends November 3 - 25 at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth Street, Downtown Racine. Reservations are available through the box office, (262)632-6802 or at www.overourheadplayers.org. Tickets are $15.50 - $18.
KRINGLE.....The Musical? runs November 3, 4, 5; 10, 11, 12; 17, 18, 19; and has been held over for November 24 and 25. Fridays are at 8:00; Saturdays are at 5:30 and 8:00; Sundays are at 2:30. Tickets are $18.00 on Fridays and Saturdays and $15.50 on Sundays. For reservations or information, please call the box office, (262)632-6802 or visit www.overourheadplayers.org. All performances are at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth Street, Racine. Advance reservations are recommended as many performances are already sold out.