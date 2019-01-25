Over Our Head Players present “2019 Snowdance® 10 Minute Comedy Festival"

Over Our Head Players celebrates winter with the “2019 Snowdance® 10 Minute Comedy Festival,” a competition of original comedies. All performances are at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth Street, Downtown Racine, and run weekends January 25 – February 24 and Thursdays January 31, February 7, 14, and 21. Friday performances are at 8:00. Saturday shows are at 5:30 and 8:00. Sunday shows are at 2:30, and Thursdays performances are at 7:00. Reservations are available through the box office, (262)632-6802, or online at www.overourheadplayers.org. Tickets are $18.50 on Fridays and Saturdays and $16.00 on Sundays and Thursdays.

Ten short comedies, chosen from over 400 entrants submitted from around the world, comprise Racine’s Snowdance Comedy Festival. In the ultimate interactive experience, the audience votes on who wins the cash prize. Utah has Sundance; Racine has Snowdance!