Overcoming The Darkness Exhibit

"I believe it is time that we display domestic abuse up close and personal. I have chosen amazing survivors of abuse to allow themselves to be transformed to the victims they use to be. Today these men & women are thriving as community leaders, advocates, service workers, professionals, career driven Bosses. The trauma we overcame was not easy but we made it through. Our past didn't define our future. Be inspired to overcome your darkness." -Laverne Badger