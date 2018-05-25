Owen's Place
When: Friday May 25th, 2018
From 12pm-3pm
Where: Owen’s Place 4610 W. Fond Du Lac Ave
Come out and let us help to introduce you to your new career or a career change. We have covered all of the major industry sectors including healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, driving, and retail. We will also have a variety of resources available including child support reduction and license recovery. We will also have employers specifically geared towards hiring youth from ages 16-24
