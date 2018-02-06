Owl Prowl
A winter night hike through the forest is the best time to hear the hoots of our nocturnal raptors, the owls. We'll take a look at the behaviors and adaptations that make these birds amazing survivors, then head to the woods to listen for the calls of our neighborhood owls. Registration required.
Date and Time
Tuesday, February 6th 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM
Location
Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211 4149648505
Price
For adults and families (ages 7 and older) | $5 (Nonmembers: $7) per person
Info
Misc. Events, Outdoors/Fitness