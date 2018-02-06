Owl Prowl

Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

A winter night hike through the forest is the best time to hear the hoots of our nocturnal raptors, the owls. We'll take a look at the behaviors and adaptations that make these birds amazing survivors, then head to the woods to listen for the calls of our neighborhood owls. Registration required.

Tuesday, February 6th 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211 4149648505

For adults and families (ages 7 and older) | $5 (Nonmembers: $7) per person

