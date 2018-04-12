Ozaukee County Jam Band at Mezcalero Thu, April, 12 at 7 pm

There has been an “Ozaukee County Jam Band” on and off since the 1970's. Three of the early members have been together again, doing a lot of the rock and blues that they started with. The only major changes were the addition of gray hair and vastly improved talent.

At the core of the band is Mike Sipin, a guitarist who has played with many bands over too many years to count. His brother Tom Sipin is on bass, with Paul Fonder on sax and flute. The “first timer” in the OCJB is drummer Dave Cass.

Dave and Tom form a powerful and driving rhythm section while Mike and Paul share the leads. Each of the four have been performing for well over 50 years, with a background from rock to country and back to blues. With that much history you'd expect exactly what you get. What they do, they do very well.