Ozaukee County Jam Band

The Jam Band is Happy to be Back at Mezcalero's this coming Weds Evening. Stop on out for some Great Food and Cold Drinks along with the Hot Rocking Blues of the Jam Band!

Members: Dave Cass on drums and Tom Sipin on Bass Guitar form the powerful and driving rhythm section. Tom also provide excellent lead vocals. Michael Sipin another lead vocalist, also holds the band together with his legendary guitar playing. Paul Fonder adds yet another lead vocal to the mix along with his fiery sax and flute playing.

Genre: Rocking Blues

Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar

6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI. 53220

https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/