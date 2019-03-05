Paczki Day

Polish Center of Wisconsin 6941 S 68th St, Franklin, Wisconsin 53132

Pączki (pronounced paunch-key) are fruit-filled pastries similar to jelly doughnuts, only richer and more delicious. Made from eggs, butter, sugar and yeast, they are deep fried and glazed with sugar. People treat themselves to pączki on Shrove Tuesday, also called Fat Tuesday. Polish Americans have even coined the term “Pączki Day” to describe the annual celebration.

The Polish Center of Wisconsin will celebrate Pączki Day on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. You can order a dozen for $11.50 or a 3-dozen box for $34 and pick them up on March 5 from 7 a.m.-11:30 a.m. or have them delivered for an additional charge of $6. Deadline for orders is February 15, 2019.

Call the Polish Center at (414) 529-2140 or visit our website, www.polishcenterofwisconsin.org to place your order.

Polish Center of Wisconsin 6941 S 68th St, Franklin, Wisconsin 53132
