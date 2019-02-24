The Wisconsin Bakers Association (WBA) will host the first Pączki Preview Party at the Polish Center of Wisconsin located at 6941 S 68th St, Franklin, WI on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

In celebration of Pączki Day (Fat Tuesday) which falls on March 5, 2019 this year, the Pączki Preview Party will offer the early opportunity for pączki lovers to taste two samples from each of the following WBA member bakeries: Cranky Al's, Grebe's Bakery, Le Rêve Patisserie and Café, Neat-O's Bake Shoppe, and Sweet Perfections Bake Shoppe.

Sponsored by the Polish Center of Wisconsin and Dawn Foods, this event will not only showcase some of the best pączki but also feature live accordion music by local musician, Jimmy Locke, special guest appearances by Polish Fest,Princesses and more.

A limited number of tickets will be sold for this event with four pączki sampling sessions throughout the day. More event details can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/383606732221361/ -- Early bird discounted tickets can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paczki-preview-party-tickets-54605120385

About WBA

Wisconsin Bakers Association (WBA) is a 501©6 non-profit trade organization dedicated to helping members increase their baking and business knowledge, fostering the education of future bakers, keeping members informed about developments in the baking industry and legislative matters that affect them since 1905. WBA supports our members by providing access to education and resources to grow business and enhance customer experience through shared industry knowledge, dynamic networking opportunities, and strategic partnerships. WBA’s Vision is to be the premier partner in the baking industry through World-class professional relationships, Building successful businesses; and Advocating for bakers of tomorrow.