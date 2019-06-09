Paint Cedarburg: a Plein Air Event

Exhibition and Sale

Date: Saturday, June 9, 2018

Time: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Organization: Cedarburg Artists Guild

Location: Cedarburg Cultural Center, W62 N546 Washington Ave, Cedarburg

Contact: Chris Christon

Phone: 262-375-8927

Email: pleinair@cedarburgartistsguild.com

Cedarburg Artists Guild will host the 18th annual Paint Cedarburg: Plein Air painting event, June 3 – 9, 2018. 150 plein air artists will roam our charming city capturing your favorite historical structures, favorite coffee shops and picturesque countryside with oils, watercolors, and pastels. Recognized as the largest gathering of artists in Wisconsin, these nationally recognized and local artists will leave the comforts of their studios and spend 5 days painting outside ... rain or shine. The public is encouraged to interact with the artists as they paint or simply marvel at their creativity.

The works of art from this week-long event will be on display for viewing and purchase.

