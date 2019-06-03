Paint Cedarburg: a Plein Air Event

Fresh from Cedarburg

Date: Sunday, June 3, 2018

Time: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Organization: Cedarburg Artists Guild

Location: Cedarburg City Hall Lawn, W63 N645 Washington Ave, Cedarburg

Contact: Chris Christon

Phone: 262-375-8927

Email: pleinair@cedarburgartistsguild.com

Cedarburg Artists Guild will host the 18th annual Paint Cedarburg: Plein Air painting event, June 3 – 9, 2018. 150 plein air artists will roam our charming city capturing your favorite historical structures, favorite coffee shops and picturesque countryside with oils, watercolors, and pastels. Recognized as the largest gathering of artists in Wisconsin, these nationally recognized and local artists will leave the comforts of their studios and spend 5 days painting outside ... rain or shine. The public is encouraged to interact with the artists as they paint or simply marvel at their creativity.

Fresh from Cedarburg Event

In this one-day event, 150 artists and spectators are immersed in the creative process. See the scenes and how the artists interpret them. Watch hundreds of paintings come to life before your eyes!

8:00 am – 2:30pm: Watch artists as they paint in historic downtown Cedarburg

3:00 – 5:00 pm: View every painting created on this day as they are exhibited on the lawn of City Hall. Purchase a work of art right off the easel on which it was painted. Meet the artists and learn more about their process.