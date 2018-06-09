Paint Cedarburg: a Plein Air Event Exhibition and Sale

Cedarburg Cultural Center W62 N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012

Cedarburg Artists Guild will host the 18th annual Paint Cedarburg: Plein Air painting event, June 3 – 9, 2018. 150 plein air artists will roam our charming city capturing your favorite historical structures, favorite coffee shops and picturesque countryside with oils, watercolors, and pastels. Recognized as the largest gathering of artists in Wisconsin, these nationally recognized and local artists will leave the comforts of their studios and spend 5 days painting outside ... rain or shine. The public is encouraged to interact with the artists as they paint or simply marvel at their creativity.

Exhibition and Sale

Saturday, June 9, 10:00 am – 5:00pm

The works of art from this week-long event will be on display for viewing and purchase.

Cedarburg Cultural Center, W62 N546 Washington Ave, Cedarburg

Cedarburg Cultural Center W62 N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012
