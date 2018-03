Paint Cedarburg: a Plein Air Event Opening Party and Sale

Cedarburg Artists Guild will host the 18th annual Paint Cedarburg: Plein Air painting event, June 3 – 9, 2018. 150 plein air artists will roam our charming city capturing your favorite historical structures, favorite coffee shops and picturesque countryside with oils, watercolors, and pastels. Recognized as the largest gathering of artists in Wisconsin, these nationally recognized and local artists will leave the comforts of their studios and spend 5 days painting outside ... rain or shine. The public is encouraged to interact with the artists as they paint or simply marvel at their creativity.

Opening Party and Sale

Friday, June 8, 6:00 – 9:00 pm

Enjoy a lovely exhibition and sale while viewing the paintings created during the week. Meet the artists, ask them about their creative process, and purchase a work of art to add to your collection. An award ceremony will begin at 6:30 pm.

Cedarburg Cultural Center, W62 N546 Washington Ave, Cedarburg