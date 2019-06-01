Paint Cedarburg
Cedarburg City Hall Lawn W63 N645 Washington Ave., City of Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012
The Cedarburg Artists Guild hosts the 19th annual Paint Cedarburg event, the largest gathering of artists in Wisconsin. More than 150 nationally recognized and local artists will spend June 1-6 painting in the open air, rain or shine. On June 7-8, there’s a gallery exhibition and sale at the Cedarburg Cultural Center of all the paintings produced and an award ceremony on June 8. All activities are open and free to the public.
Info
Cedarburg City Hall Lawn W63 N645 Washington Ave., City of Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012 View Map
Festivals, Visual Arts