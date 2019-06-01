The Cedarburg Artists Guild hosts the 19th annual Paint Cedarburg event, the largest gathering of artists in Wisconsin. More than 150 nationally recognized and local artists will spend June 1-6 painting in the open air, rain or shine. On June 7-8, there’s a gallery exhibition and sale at the Cedarburg Cultural Center of all the paintings produced and an award ceremony on June 8. All activities are open and free to the public.