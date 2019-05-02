The Painter's Studio / Mondays, 1:00 - 4:00 pm / 8 weeks: June 3rd - August 5th (skip July 8th & 29th)

Learn painting techniques from a talented artist working in an open studio environment. Explore composition, painting styles, techniques and color analysis through individual instruction. Develop a personal approach to painting. All paint media welcome.

Instructor/Artist: Tom Hoffman

$120 RAM Members; $150 Non-Members

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You are also welcome to call RAM’s Wustum Museum at 262.636.9177 to check for class availability, and to register. Class is held at the Wustum Museum, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.