The Painter's Studio

8 Weeks, March 5 - April 30 (skip April 2)

Mondays, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Fee: $150.00 Member Fee: $120.00

Supply List available.

Learn painting techniques from a talented artist working in an open studio environment. Explore composition, painting styles, techniques and color analysis through individual instruction. Develop a personal approach to painting. All paint media welcome.

Online registration closes 3 days before class begins.

Class is held at RAM's Wustum Museum located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.