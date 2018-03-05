The Painter's Studio
Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404
8 Weeks, March 5 - April 30 (skip April 2)
Mondays, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Fee: $150.00 Member Fee: $120.00
Supply List available.
Learn painting techniques from a talented artist working in an open studio environment. Explore composition, painting styles, techniques and color analysis through individual instruction. Develop a personal approach to painting. All paint media welcome.
Online registration closes 3 days before class begins.
Class is held at RAM's Wustum Museum located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.
