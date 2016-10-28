Painting the Winter Muse: Rix and Ruschman

Event time: Wed-Sat 10am-4pm Sun 12-4pm

Opening Reception Saturday January 28, 2-4pm

Two Wisconsin artists embrace the coldest season of the year. Enticed by the beauty of shapes, colors and atmosphere of the frozen landscape, Lynn Rix and Pamela Ruschman paint Wisconsin winter en plein air. All paintings for this exhibition were created outdoors with boots firmly planted in the snow.

Price: Suggested donation $5