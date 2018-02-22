Panel Discussion: Markets for Furniture Makers and Collectors

World-renowned furniture maker Michael Puryear, the Head of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Furniture Program Tom Loeser and the Chipstone Foundation’s Sarah Anne Carter discuss avenues for furniture artists/designers to produce and market their work to collectors and other markets. Moderated by MIAD’s Director of Galleries Mark Lawson.

Free and open to the public.

This program supports Chair^5: Five Perspectives on Form, Function and Innovation, a highly interactive and experimental furniture exhibition co-produced by the Chipstone Foundation and MIAD. On view in the Brooks Stevens Gallery through March 3.