Food Pantry Benefit: Eron Laber, Paul Smith & Andy Jehly, J. P. Spencer, and David Kaye & The Electric Mustache
The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223
Food Pantry Benefit at The Coffee House at 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 on Saturday, March 3, 2018 from 8:00-10:30 p.m. Suggested donation: $5.00 and two cans of food at the door.
Eron Laber, Paul Smith & Andy Jehly, J. P. Spencer, and David Kaye & The Electric Mustache lead a spirited exploration of B-sides—good songs that were the "underside" of more famous hits . All food and half the money raised benefits the Central City Churches Food Pantry. More information at www.the-coffee-house.com, or e-mail info@the-coffee-house.com