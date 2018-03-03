Food Pantry Benefit: Eron Laber, Paul Smith & Andy Jehly, J. P. Spencer, and David Kaye & The Electric Mustache

Food Pantry Benefit at The Coffee House at 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 on Saturday, March 3, 2018 from 8:00-10:30 p.m. Suggested donation: $5.00 and two cans of food at the door.

Eron Laber, Paul Smith & Andy Jehly, J. P. Spencer, and David Kaye & The Electric Mustache lead a spirited exploration of B-sides—good songs that were the "underside" of more famous hits . All food and half the money raised benefits the Central City Churches Food Pantry. More information at www.the-coffee-house.com, or e-mail info@the-coffee-house.com