Paper Parlor Music Jam

Hey Milwaukee. Come on out and support Paper Parlor on Friday night. They are a funk/rock/indie fusion band out of greater Minnesota. They decided to do a stop in Milwaukee to lay down the groove!

Paper Parlor won the mid west regional Hard Rock Rising competition, in 2016 (Hard Rock Cafe). This talented crew rose to the top over 5600 other bands. They have played for various events throughout the USA including Pridefest Minneapolis & Duluth as well as Fem Fest (Milwaukee). They are also a favorite at Harley Davidson Rallies.