Paramount Blues Challenge (5pm)

7 Acts will perform for the chance to represent the State of WI at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, TN! Come out an support local musicians as they play their 30 min set for music fans. Cast your vote for your favorite to win People's Choice! Previous challenge winners include: Steve Cohen, Alex Wilson, The Blues Disciples, Altered Five Blues Band, Shonn Hinton & Shotgun, Katz Sass, Waterstreet Hotshots, Sue DaBaco and many more!

2019 Acts in order of appearance are:

5:00 - Ryan McGrath Band

5:45 - Tommy Bentz Band

6:30 - B-Side Band

7:15 - Luke Cerny

8:00 - Milwaukee Mike & the Mob

8:45 - Blues Addiction

9:30 - Madtown Mannish Boys

Doors open at 4:30 - Special dinner offerings and table service this year as well. Come for dinner, stay for the night!

Make it a weekend and join us the night before (March 15) for JOHN PRIMER with opening band Altered Five Blues Band!

Tickets available NOW - save and buy your tickets in advance on our website.

The Paramount Music Association is a 501c3 non-profit run by volunteers.