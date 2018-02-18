Paramount Music Association Blues Bash w/Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys, The Blues Disciples, Katz Sass & Tallan Noble Latz (3pm)

Anodyne Coffee (Walker's Point) 224 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

Sunday, February 18th  3pm-8pm  $20 at the door. 

"Our annual Blues Bash will be held Sunday, Feb 18 at Anodyne Coffee in Milwaukee. This fundraiser is our main source of funding to keep the organization running. We are an all VOLUNTEER organization so your donations are crucial to our survival. We are a 501c3 recognized non profit and any donations should be tax deductible. Please check with your accountant."

Exact times an bands will be posted soon. Currently, the line up includes:

Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys

The Blues Disciples

Katz Sass

Tallan Noble Latz

$20 at the door 

Anodyne Coffee (Walker's Point) 224 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
