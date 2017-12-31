Paris in Milwaukee: A New Year’s Eve Celebration
For those who appreciate (and can afford) the finer things, the Milwaukee Art Museum’s New Year’s Eve celebration promises a decadent night of fine dining and dancing. A Paris-inspired hot jazz combo provides the soundtrack to the evening, which plays off the museum’s current “Creating Modernism in France” exhibition. Tickets start at $195 per guest ($175 for museum members).
