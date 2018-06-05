Parker Millsap w/Travis Linville
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
His style is to blend the jarring with the jaunty, and use his inquisitive mind to deploy an assortment of striking imagery, plot twists and cultural symbols. He’s got a highly developed sense of play and a touch of Tom Waits-style trickster theatricality.
“I wasn’t prepared for the wild, vast power of his voice and his remarkable charisma. This guy can yodel, he can sing a soul song for real, he can preach and he wiggles his leg like Elvis. A star in the making.” — ANN POWERS, NPR
