Parkside Jazz Ensemble with High School Jazz Ensembles

Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities, UW-Parkside 900 Wood Rd., Kenosha, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53144

The next generation of jazz musicians perform together when the UW-Parkside Jazz Ensemble is joined by students from area high schools, including Horlick, Union Grove, and Oak Creek. This event is presented as part of Jazz Week.

Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities, UW-Parkside 900 Wood Rd., Kenosha, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53144
262-595-2564
