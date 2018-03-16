Parkside Jazz Ensemble with High School Jazz Ensembles
Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities, UW-Parkside 900 Wood Rd., Kenosha, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53144
The next generation of jazz musicians perform together when the UW-Parkside Jazz Ensemble is joined by students from area high schools, including Horlick, Union Grove, and Oak Creek. This event is presented as part of Jazz Week.
