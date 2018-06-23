Partners in the Park
HeartLove Place 3229 N. Martin Luther King Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
We partner with leaders that advocate for growth and change. Join us in the park on Saturday, June 23, 2018, from 12 pm - 3 pm for our summer kick-off event. Celebrate with residents from the neighborhood and community partners. The event is free, but we encourage attendees to make a donation to help us continue serving families with our programs and services.
