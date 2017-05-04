Party in the Park w/Fun House
Lapham Peak State Park W329 N846 County Highway C, Delafield, Wisconsin 53108
Event time: 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Join us for our opening fundraising concert. Our featured band will be Funhouse, back by popular demand. Funhouse plays high energy, danceable covers of 80’s tunes, along with a few 70’s & 90’s songs sprinkled in. We will have fun raffle prizes.
Price: $8
