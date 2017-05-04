Party in the Park w/Fun House

Lapham Peak State Park W329 N846 County Highway C, Delafield, Wisconsin 53108

Event time: 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Party in the Park with Funhouse

Join us for our opening fundraising concert. Our featured band will be Funhouse, back by popular demand. Funhouse plays high energy, danceable covers of 80’s tunes, along with a few 70’s & 90’s songs sprinkled in. We will have fun raffle prizes.

Price: $8

Lapham Peak State Park W329 N846 County Highway C, Delafield, Wisconsin 53108
Live Music/Performance
