Party with the Sled Dogs

to Google Calendar - Party with the Sled Dogs - 2018-03-17 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Party with the Sled Dogs - 2018-03-17 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Party with the Sled Dogs - 2018-03-17 15:00:00 iCalendar - Party with the Sled Dogs - 2018-03-17 15:00:00

Wil-O-Way Underwood Park 10602 Underwood Parkway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226

Just Imagine... 25 Door County Sled Dogs... all INDOORS... ready to MEET YOU at their 6th Annual Fundraiser!! Come Hug a Husky ~ Party with us at Wil-O-Way Underwood Park. Meet Marilynn Mee from Milwaukee's Home Town Rock WKLH! BRING YOUR CAMERA! FAMILY FUN FOR EVERYONE!! With the lack of snow this Winter, and so few chances to get out and see all of YOU, their good, good friends, they CAN'T WAIT to SEE YOU at the PARTY! ~ DJ/Music ~ Food ~ FUN! ~ Raffles ~ Silent Auction ~ DOGS! ~ $25 per adult / $15 per child 12 and under

Info
Wil-O-Way Underwood Park 10602 Underwood Parkway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Kids & Family
414-699-8751
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Party with the Sled Dogs - 2018-03-17 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Party with the Sled Dogs - 2018-03-17 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Party with the Sled Dogs - 2018-03-17 15:00:00 iCalendar - Party with the Sled Dogs - 2018-03-17 15:00:00