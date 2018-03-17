Party with the Sled Dogs

Just Imagine... 25 Door County Sled Dogs... all INDOORS... ready to MEET YOU at their 6th Annual Fundraiser!! Come Hug a Husky ~ Party with us at Wil-O-Way Underwood Park. Meet Marilynn Mee from Milwaukee's Home Town Rock WKLH! BRING YOUR CAMERA! FAMILY FUN FOR EVERYONE!! With the lack of snow this Winter, and so few chances to get out and see all of YOU, their good, good friends, they CAN'T WAIT to SEE YOU at the PARTY! ~ DJ/Music ~ Food ~ FUN! ~ Raffles ~ Silent Auction ~ DOGS! ~ $25 per adult / $15 per child 12 and under