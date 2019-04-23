Pastoral Poems

Gallery 2622 2622 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213

All are invited to "Pastoral Poems" at Gallery 2622 on the "First Friday" of May from 6-9pm, 5/3/19. "This collection of paintings is my debut presented to the outside world. This show represents my story, the story of the out of doors thru my eyes." Have snacks and purchase original art at Gallery 2622, 2622 N Wauwatosa Avenue. 53213 Just south of Center Street on 76th.

Visual Arts
