Pastoral Poems
Gallery 2622 2622 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
All are invited to "Pastoral Poems" at Gallery 2622 on the "First Friday" of May from 6-9pm, 5/3/19. "This collection of paintings is my debut presented to the outside world. This show represents my story, the story of the out of doors thru my eyes." Have snacks and purchase original art at Gallery 2622, 2622 N Wauwatosa Avenue. 53213 Just south of Center Street on 76th.
John J Korom Photography
Gallery 2622
2622 N Wauwatosa Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53213
Office: 414.257.2622
Info
Gallery 2622 2622 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213 View Map
Visual Arts