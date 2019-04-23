All are invited to "Pastoral Poems" at Gallery 2622 on the "First Friday" of May from 6-9pm, 5/3/19. "This collection of paintings is my debut presented to the outside world. This show represents my story, the story of the out of doors thru my eyes." Have snacks and purchase original art at Gallery 2622, 2622 N Wauwatosa Avenue. 53213 Just south of Center Street on 76th.

John J Korom Photography

Gallery 2622

www.korom.com

www.Gallery2622.com

2622 N Wauwatosa Avenue

Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Office: 414.257.2622