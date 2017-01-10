Pastoral Testimony by Rafael Francisco Salas

Event time: 9am-8pm. Exhibitions in the Latino Arts Gallery are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. for a donation of $1.

"My artwork reflects on American culture and on the dichotomies of identity within in. It speaks to our indignant desire for a dream that is continually just beyond reach. It is a strange, rural poetry of aspiration and poignant reality, a striver's endeavor that includes high and low culture, situated between the elevated and the abject." - Rafael Salas.