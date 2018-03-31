The Coffee House welcomes Midwest songwriters and humorists Patty Stevenson and Craig Siemsen, for a special concert on Saturday, March 31, 2018, starting at 8pm. Described as genuinely talented with classic folk voices, Patty & Craig are known for their gorgeous harmonies, impeccable musicianship, playful stage humor,

Of Patty, Victory Review wrote, “Her songwriting is astute and heartfelt. Her musicianship, whether guitar, piano, or harp, is impeccable.”

Craig has been called “One of the finest songwriters and performers on Wisconsin’s acoustic music scene.” by Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Concert Series, with a voice that is a mixture of honey and grit.

Patty & Craig tour the Midwest and beyond. Their work includes solo recordings, guest appearances on others’ CDs, and, most recently, a well-received duo CD entitled, “One Person”, that has received airplay around the country, as well as on WFMT’s Midnight Special. Enjoy the celebration of life and love with veteran song masters Patty Stevenson and Craig Siemsen.