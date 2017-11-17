Patty Larkin in Concert to Benefit the Urban Ecology Center
We are honored to host an evening with folk legend Patty Larkin. Patty redefines the boundaries of folk-urban pop music with her inventive guitar wizardry and uncompromising vocals and lyrics. Don't miss this intimate, one-night performance. Space is limited. Sponsored by Prairie Springs Foundation and Transfer Pizza.
Friday, Nov. 17 | 7:30 - 9:30pm
For adults | $20 (Nonmembers: $25)
phone: 414-964-8505 or
