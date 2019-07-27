The Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, WI is proud to present the legendary Paul Reiser on Saturday, July 27th. Comedian, actor, television writer, author and musician Paul Reiser has spent the last 30+ years acting in Oscar and Emmy award-winning movies and TV shows. He was voted one of Comedy Central's “Top 100 Comedians of All Time.” 2019 will bring the revival of Paul’s critically acclaimed show “Mad About You,” which ran for 7 seasons and garnered him multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, American Comedy Award and Screen Actors Guild nominations. In March, Spectrum Originals announced it has picked up the highly anticipated “Mad About You,” which will include the original cast, as Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt will reprise their roles as Paul and Jamie Buchman. Helen Hunt will direct the first episode of the series which is scheduled to launch in late 2019.

The NY-bred and LA-based Reiser has made a number of appearances on screen and even lent his talents behind the camera.

Reiser created and produced the seven-episode series ‘There’s…. Johnny!’ The series, which Reiser co-created with filmmaker David Steven Simon and co-produced with David Gordon Green, intertwines authentic footage from “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” with a fictional story taking place behind the scenes at the iconic show in the early 1970’s. ‘There’s…. Johnny!’ premiered on Hulu in November 2017, to critical praise. Decider called ‘There’s… Johnny!’ an “antidote” to 2017 cynicism, commenting that it “…adds up to a television experience unlike any I’ve seen on TV in recent years. ‘There’s…Johnny!’ is an effortless watch...This show unfolds like a dream, a memory fondly recalled.”

Reiser joined the cast of Netflix's “Stranger Things” for the series' highly anticipated second season, which was released in October 2017 and renewed for a third season. In a role created by the Duffer brothers with him specifically in mind, Reiser played Dr. Owens, a high-ranking member of the Department of Energy who is brought to the small town to investigate the supernatural situations at play.

Reiser collaborated once again with David Gordon Green ('Pineapple Express,' 'Prince Avalanche’), as well as with Steven Soderbergh on the critically-acclaimed hit Amazon series 'Red Oaks.’ Reiser's role as Doug Getty, the president of a New Jersey country club in a nostalgic 80's themed setting, was called "one of his absolute finest, not just of late, but of ever." The show’s third and final season premiered October 2017.

The actor co-stars alongside Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon in the new action-comedy, ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me,’ which debuted on August 3rd, 2018.

Additionally, Reiser has been cast in the latest project of ‘Mad Men’ showrunner Matthew Weiner, ‘The Romanoffs.’ The Amazon mini-series is centered around the modern-day descendants of the mysterious Romanov dynasty. It is the first-ever anthology series that Amazon Prime will roll out on a weekly basis. In his episode, Reiser co-stars alongside Christina Hendricks, Isabelle Huppert and Jack Huston. The show premiered on October 12th, 2018.

Paul will also be involved in an upcoming eight-part series that tells the story of the romantic and creative partnership between Fosse and Verdon, exploring the hidden corners of the show business, the price of pursuing greatness and suffering inflicted in the name of art, set to launch in 2019.

Reiser’s recent films include John McDonagh's “War on Everyone” with Alexander Skarsgard and Michael Pena, “The Book of Love” with Jessica Biel and Jason Sudeikis, “The Little Hours” with John C. Reilly and Aubrey Plaza and the Lake Bell-directed “I Do… Until I Don’t” with Ed Helms, Amber Heard and Mary Steenburgen. Paul also earned acclaim for his supporting role in the 2015 Golden Globe-winning and Academy Award-winning film, 'Whiplash,' starring JK Simmons and Miles Teller. Reiser has had notable performances in films such as 'Diner,' 'Bye Bye Love,' 'The Marrying Man,' 'Aliens,' 'One Night At McCool's,' and 'Beverly Hills Cop' (I and II).

Reiser’s book, Couplehood, has sold over two million copies and reached the number one spot on The New York Times bestseller list. Reiser’s second bestseller, Babyhood, features his trademark humorous take on the adventures of being a first-time father, followed by his third bestseller, Familyhood.

Reiser, who attended the State University of New York at Binghamton and majored in music, co-wrote "The Final Frontier" – the theme song from 'Mad About You' with Grammy-winning producer Don Was, and in 2011 he released an album of original songs with British singer / songwriter Julia Fordham called 'Unusual Suspects.'

Visit: http://www.paulreiser.com & http://vid.unitedtalent.com/pr_standup