Paul Yank: Process and Perspective

Whether working with forged or welded metal and colored glass or multiple layers of intaglio inks in monoprints, Paul Yank's process often involves multiple perspectives to achieve varying results. From his time as a sculptor-in-residence at the Milwaukee Public Museum early in his career, Yank has always had an affinity for multiplicity of cultures around the world, as can be seen in much of his work. When Yank and his family moved to Cedarburg in 1966, he started renovating an 1848 former brewery building to transform it to an artist studio and arts complex. Over the years Yank has served as mentor for and shared his studio space with many artists eager to learn welding and printmaking in a studio space filled with equipment typically found only in universities. Paul Yank’s solo show is a tribute to his role as an arts leader and mentor for more than 50 years in Cedarburg.

Wednesday 10:00am - 4:00pm

Thursday 10:00am - 4:00pm

Friday 10:00am - 4:00pm

Saturday10:00am - 4:00pm

Sunday 12:00pm - 4:00pm