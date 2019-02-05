PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure”

PAW Patrol Live! sets sail with a new pirate adventure!

It’s Pirate Day in Adventure Bay and Ryder will need all paws on deck as he and the PAW Patrol discover a secret treasure map while on a mission to rescue Cap’n Turbot from a mysterious cavern. It’s up to Chase, Marshall, Skye and all their heroic pirate pup friends to save the day and find the pirate treasure before Mayor Humdinger finds it first!

Times:

6:00 PM Tuesday, February 5

10:00 AM & 6:00 PM Wednesday, February 6

Tickets: $22.00, $28.00, $38.00, $43.00, $61.00, $76.00, $137.00* (VIP)

Tickets: Tickets start at $19.00. Tickets are available at the Miller High Life Theatre Box Office, www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. Additional fees and special offers may apply. A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are available, starting at $134.00. Package features premium show seating, a commemorative lanyard, and an after-show Meet & Greet with PAW Patrol Live! walk-around characters.