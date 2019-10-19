Paws and Claws Gala

to Google Calendar - Paws and Claws Gala - 2019-10-19 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paws and Claws Gala - 2019-10-19 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paws and Claws Gala - 2019-10-19 17:30:00 iCalendar - Paws and Claws Gala - 2019-10-19 17:30:00

The Pfister Hotel 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Join us for the 2019 Paws & Claws Gala, the Wisconsin Humane Society’s favorite formal event of the year! The gala features silent and live auctions, raffles, wine & spirits pull, a delectable dinner, photo booth, and of course, mingling with adoptable pups, our favorite felines, and some of our very best wildlife ambassadors.

Info
The Pfister Hotel 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Activist, Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Benefits / Charity
414-431-6121
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Paws and Claws Gala - 2019-10-19 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paws and Claws Gala - 2019-10-19 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paws and Claws Gala - 2019-10-19 17:30:00 iCalendar - Paws and Claws Gala - 2019-10-19 17:30:00