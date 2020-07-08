Peaceful Protest Against Professor Betsy Schoeller

FACE MASK ARE REQUIRED

Please wear face mask to ensure the safety of others as we still are facing a pandemic. We will have a few mask available but you are encouraged to bring your own!

We will be PEACEFULLY protesting at UW-Milwaukee at Spaights Plaza on Wednesday July 8, 2020 @ 6:30pm. We do encourage that you all come earlier so we can start on time.

We are protesting to hold UWM accountable of their employee Professor Besty Schoeller who thinks that sexual harassment/assault is justifiable for women who are in the military.

We as students, staff, & community partners are outraged by her comments, as well as UWM statement to not pursue action. UWM states it is her right to say what she said, so it’s our right for our voices to be heard through peacefully protest on campus.

We will have some chalk, markers, & posters available. We are asking that if you can please bring our own, and more supplies so we can share our thoughts through written statements as well!

There is power in numbers and we hope to have nothing but your endless support.

Sign & share the petition as well!

https://www.change.org/p/university-of-wisconsin-milwaukee-the-termination-of-uw-milwaukee-professor-betsy-schoeller?recruiter=725729234&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_initial&utm_term=petition_dashboard&recruited_by_id=16546e71-01fc-43b1-8256-371b095016f9&utm_content=fht-23246839-en-us%3A2